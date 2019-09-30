Reminder: October 3rd is the Fulton Mayoral Debate

If you were unable to reserve a seat Oswego County Today we be streaming live on Face Book and YouTube.

September 30, 2019 Site Administrator

If you were unable to reserve a seat Oswego County Today we be streaming live on Facebook – Click Here for our Facebook page

We will post the links to the streaming video on oswegocountytoday.com as soon as possible that day.

At this time there are two locations that will be streaming for the public as well:

The Tavern on the Lock
Specials for the night are

  • 24 wings and a Bucket of Beer $29.99
  • Bucket of Beer $13.00
  • $2.00 draft Beer

The Blue Moon Grill

  • specials to be announced

Thank you,
Fred Reed
VP of Dot Publishing, Inc.

About Site Administrator 252 Articles
For Sales and Marketing Information Call (315)593-2510 or email [email protected] For questions relating to our website email [email protected]