Renata (Sosnowska) Wolszczak, 86

FULTON, NY – Renata Wolszczak, 86, formerly of Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully Monday April 29, 2019, at The Jewish Home of Central NY, Syracuse, NY.

She was born in ?ódz, Poland, and immigrated to the United States in 1951.

Mrs. Wolszczak was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed volunteering, cooking and watching the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and throwing backyard picnics.

Mrs. Wolszczak is survived by her husband of 63 years, Mieczyslaw “Michael” Wolszczak of Syracuse, NY; their four children: Elizabeth (Ray) Appleby of Syracuse, Thomas (Tammy) Wolszczak of North Carolina, Robert (Gina) Wolszczak of Buffalo, NY and Peter (Kelley) Wolszczak of Washington; six grandchildren: Michael, Stephanie, Megan, Robert, Samantha and Christian; great grandson, P.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Friday at St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend, Buffalo, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY.

Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home, 2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga.

The local arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Contributions may be made in honor of Renata to the Jewish Home of CNY-Terrace Unit 4101 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13214, or Alzheimer’s Disease Research/Bright Focus Foundation 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Md 20871.

