Renzi Foodservice Supports ‘Giving Thanks’

OSWEGO, NY – Jamie King, marketing manager for Renzi Foodservice presented Oswego County Opportunities Fund Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear with a check in support of OCO’s upcoming “Giving Thanks” fundraiser.

Renzi Foodservice has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for the event which will be held November 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St.

“Renzi Foodservice is proud to partner with Oswego County Opportunities in support of their ‘Building Futures, Changing Lives’ campaign,” said King. “The programs and services that OCO provides can truly have a life-changing impact on so many people, and we strongly believe in supporting and giving back to our local communities.”

Renzi Foodservice joins the Shineman Foundation, National Grid, Amity Pest Control, Community Bank, N.A., Oswego County Federal Credit Union and NRG as Silver Level sponsors.

Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” will be used in support of OCO’s new “Building Futures, Changing Lives” campaign, which focuses on empowering people to create a better life for themselves and their families and in turn improves the quality of life in our communities.

OCO’s “Giving Thanks,” presented by Exelon, will offer attendees a variety of harvest season themed food stations as well as beer and wine sampling.

Tickets are $35 per person, $40 per person at the door and include food, refreshments and beverage tastings.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.oco.org or contact Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...