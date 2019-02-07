Requests For Public Hearings Headed To Council

OSWEGO – At its meeting Monday night, the Planning and Development Committee gave a favorable recommendation to two requests for public hearings.

Mayor Proposes Expanding Tax Exemption Eligibility For Senior Citizens in Oswego

Mayor Billy Barlow requested the approval of the Common Council to authorize a public hearing regarding amending provisions of Chapter 224 of the City Code, providing a partial real property tax exemption and water rents exemption for senior citizens (65 and older) based on their income.

The current exemption allows up to a 50% real property tax exemption for seniors whose income is less than $17,500, as well as a 75% exemption from water rates based on the same income levels.

The mayor proposing raising the income levels to allow more senior citizens to be eligible for the real property tax exemption; but lowering the exemption level for the water rates.

Pending council approval, the hearing would take place on February 25 at 7:05 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

He also requested the approval of the Common Council to authorize a public hearing regarding amending provisions of Chapter 224 of the City Code, in relation to the Alternative Veterans’ Exemption.

It would add a section regarding Gold Star Parents.

The public hearing, if approved by the council, will be held at 7:10 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Since these are local laws, a public hearing is required to adopt the changes, the mayor pointed out.

If approved, the changes would take effect with the 2020 tax season.

