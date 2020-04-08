Residents Asked To Limit Transfer Station Trips To Essential Items

OSWEGO COUNTY – Residents using the Oswego County solid waste transfer stations are reminded of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request to avoid non-essential trips.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said social distancing must be enforced and applies to the solid waste facilities along with other public places.

“Of course we want our residents to continue to dispose of garbage, household waste and recyclables in a timely manner, but recently there has been an influx of people cleaning out garages or attics and making extra trips,” said Mark Powell, director of the Oswego County Solid Waste Department. “For the health and safety of our solid waste personnel, as well as the public using our facilities, we ask people to avoid non-essential trips to the solid waste facilities.”

Legislature Chairman Weatherup said it is understandable that many people have extra time on their hands and want to work on spring cleaning projects.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is very much present in our communities,” Weatherup said. “This virus is transmitted even by people showing no symptoms so social distancing is still very important. We ask at this time that you follow the Governor’s Executive Order and avoid all non-essential trips, including unnecessary trips to the transfer stations. This is in the interest of the health and public safety of all of our community.”

Residents can find more information about the solid waste programs at oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

