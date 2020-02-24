Residents Invited to Learn More About New Pulaski Area Bus Routes at Feb. 25 Meeting

PULASKI – The Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee, Pulaski Assisting Local Seniors (PALS) and the Pulaski Community Services Task Force will host a public meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse to inform residents about a new public bus service in the village of Pulaski.

The Pulaski Village Bus service route will be provided by Oswego County Public Transit and is designed to meet passengers’ needs for medical visits, shopping, employment, and personal business.

The service will include several pre-arranged stops as well as stops requested by passengers, and will include connection points where riders may transfer to other OPT bus routes.

A bus will be available after the meeting to take passengers on the proposed route. Drop-off and pick-up locations include Deerfield Apartments, Pulaski Health Center, Spring Brook Apartments, Driftwood Motel, Pulaski Public Library, Dollar General, H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, River House Restaurant, Fish On Motel, Ontario Health, Rose May Manor, Little Luke’s Child Care Service, ALDI’s, Town and Country Mobile Home Park, Byrne Dairy, Tops, Felix Schoeller and the Fulton Group.

For more information on the public transportation meeting, please contact Donna Scanlon, Director of Community Development Programs for the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, at [email protected] or by phone at 315-349-8294.

