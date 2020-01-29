Residents Invited to Learn More About New Pulaski Area Bus Routes at Feb. 25 Meeting

PULASKI – For those without access to a vehicle, traveling to locations in Oswego County can be a difficult task.

Members of the Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee, Pulaski Assisting Local Seniors and the Pulaski Community Services Task Force have been working to improve public transportation in the Pulaski area.

The groups will hold a public meeting Feb. 25 to share information about a new service to be provided by Oswego County Public Transit in the village of Pulaski.

Oswego County Public Transit provides a bus service that is available to the public Monday through Friday.

OPT recently modified its service and will offer a new bus route that will travel throughout the village of Pulaski. The new service will offer several connection points where riders may transfer to other OPT bus routes, making travel to other areas of Oswego County more convenient and affordable.

The new Pulaski Village Bus service route will include several pre-arranged stops as well as stops requested by passengers.

The new service is designed to meet passengers’ needs for medical visits, shopping, employment, and personal business.

Residents are invited to learn more about the new service at a public meeting Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Bridge St., Pulaski.

The meeting will address how the new service will operate, its times, proposed route, and how the service can best resolve local transportation needs.

A bus will be available after the Feb. 25 meeting to provide demonstration rides for the proposed route.

Proposed drop-off and pick-up locations are Deerfield Apartments, Pulaski Health Center, Spring Brook Apartments, Driftwood Motel, Pulaski Public Library, Dollar General, H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, River House Restaurant, Fish On Motel, Ontario Health, Rose May Manor, Little Luke’s Child Care Service, ALDI’s, Town and Country Mobile Home Park, Byrne Dairy, Tops, Felix Schoeller and the Fulton Group.

For more information on the public transportation meeting, please contact Donna Scanlon, Director of Community Development Programs for the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, at [email protected] or by phone at 315-349-8294.

