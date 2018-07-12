Residents of New Haven Prepare For Town-Wide Sales Event

NEW HAVEN – Residents of the town of New Haven are preparing for the twenty-third annual town-wide sales event, August 4.

Garage sales will be held at individual homes across town on August 4.

August 5 will be the rain date for the garage sales.

There will be no maps compiled this year.

For more information or to post your sale please visit the face book event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1548893845212005/

