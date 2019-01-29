FULTON, NY – Reta Smith-Kerr, 83, of Fulton, passed away at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY, on Sunday January 27, 2019.

She was born in New Haven, NY, to the late Kenneth and Hulda (Raymond) Cronk.

Reta remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life.

She was past employed with Vona’s Restaurant, Oswego, and worked as a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant for 30 years.

Reta was a long-time member of the Fulton Alliance Church having become a Deaconess.

She continued her journey in faith through her volunteer work and bible study.

Reta enjoyed crafts and painting.

She is survived by her children: Craig (Julie) Balcom of Red Creek, NY, Larry (Jo Anne) Balcom of Pennsylvania and Kim (Byron) Sizemore of Minetto, NY; siblings: Alan (Bev) Cronk of Arkansas, Les Cronk of Oklahoma, Lyle (Diane) Cronk of Arkansas and Joann (Farhan) Sheikh of Albany, NY; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, February 7, at the Fulton Alliance Church.

Burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

Donations may be made Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48 Alliance Church Drive, Fulton, NY 13069.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...