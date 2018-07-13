Go to ...
RSS Feed

July 13, 2018

Retired Teachers Award Scholarships

Written by Contributor, Jul 13, 2018, 0 Comments

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego County Retired Teachers Association recently awarded $500 scholarships to four Oswego County students that will be entering the field of education this fall.

Scholarships

Scholarships presented

The scholarships were awarded at a luncheon for the recipients and their parents.

From left are, OCRTA Scholarship Co-Chairperson Darlene Jarvis, Olivia Sheldon (Pulaski), Sean Sievers (Phoenix) Claudia Chetney (Oswego) Gabriella Bailey (Fulton), and OCRTA Scholarship Co-Chair Rose Ann Myers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Community

%d bloggers like this: