Retired Teachers Award Scholarships

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego County Retired Teachers Association recently awarded $500 scholarships to four Oswego County students that will be entering the field of education this fall.

The scholarships were awarded at a luncheon for the recipients and their parents.

From left are, OCRTA Scholarship Co-Chairperson Darlene Jarvis, Olivia Sheldon (Pulaski), Sean Sievers (Phoenix) Claudia Chetney (Oswego) Gabriella Bailey (Fulton), and OCRTA Scholarship Co-Chair Rose Ann Myers.

