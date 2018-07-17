Retired Teachers Elect New Officers
OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego County Retired Teachers’ Association recently elected officers for 2018-19.
Seated from left are: co-senior VP Meg McLaughlin, president Michelle Lonergan, and health coordinator Helena Harbert.
Standing from left are: VP for state legislation Pat Kush, scholarship co-chair Darlene Jarvis, co-senior VP Carol Chodubski, secretary Colette Astoria, VP for federal legislation Bill Spreter, membership coordinator Lorraine Lighthall, treasurer Lynn Grandjean, scholarship co-chair Rose Ann Myers and publicity coordinator Ginny Ruf.
Absent is VP for friendly service Karen Marzynski.