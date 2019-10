FULTON – The Rev. Blessed Unami Sikhosana was a recent guest at Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

The Reverend, who is also one of Rotary District 7150 Assistant Governors, spoke of her work in rural areas of Zimbabwe through her Blessed Sikhosana Foundation.

She is also a dedicated advocate for African refugees in Central New York, assisting with housing, employment and educational issues.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

