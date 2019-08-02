Reverse Tie-Dye Workshop Set

OSWEGO – A Reverse Tie-Dye T-shirt workshop for adults is set for 10 a.m. – noon August 3 at the Art Association of Oswego.

For children it is from noon to 1 p.m.

Marybeth Sorrendo will be doing reverse tie-dye, which is removing dye from shirts, rather than using dyes.

For this workshop please bring a black, blue, brown or red T-shirt, or a large piece of dark-colored fabric.

All other needed supplies and tools will be provided.

For adults there is a $10 fee and for youth it is $5.

No registration needed, just walk in.

The address is 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, which is right across the street from Fort Ontario.

For more information, visit www.oswegoarts.org or call 315-216-6782.

