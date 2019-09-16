Revival Weekend Planned in Oswego

OSWEGO – Revival Weekend will take place September 21, 7 p.m. and September 22, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Oswego First United Methodist Church, 7111 State Route 104, just west of SUNY Oswego.

It is a free event.

About our speaker:

Tommy Tenney is the author of multi-million selling The God Chasers series.

He has written more than 30 books, with eight best-selling titles to date.

He has books in more than 40 languages, traveled into more than 72 countries and television broadcast into 120 nations.

He spent 10 years pastoring and has spent more than 20 years in itinerant ministry.

His two passions are leading others to seek the presence of God and encouraging unity in the body of Christ.

He is the founder of GodChasers.net, a mission’s ministry organized to assist pastors globally, and distribute his teachings through various media.

