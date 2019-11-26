Ribbon Cut at $13.7 Million Champlain Commons in Scriba

SCRIBA – More than 60 people crowded into the Community Room of the Champlain Commons on Monday for the official opening of the facility.

Following some opening remarks, the ceremonial ribbon cutting was held out front.

Champlain Commons is a new 56-apartment affordable workforce housing development located locayed on the northern end of City Line Road.

Seventeen of the apartments are set aside for qualified individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and who will receive services and support to help them live independently.

Diane Cooper-Currier, executive director of Oswego County Opportunities, welcomed the large crowd to the ceremony.

“Safe, affordable housing is a fundamental foundation necessary for individuals and families to overcome their obstacles to success so they can build and maintain a self-sufficient lifestyle,” she said. “OCO serves hundreds of families a year that are unable to find or afford such housing as a result of limited incomes and high costs in the local rental market.”

“In OCO’s 53 years of providing health and human services to those who are struggling to make ends meet, Champlain Commons represents our greatest leap forward in addressing these housing needs in Oswego County. Through our partnership with Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, the many funders who have invested in Champlain Commons and the community partners who have supported this project, we are grateful that we have played an integral role in making safe, affordable housing a reality for 56 families.”

Champlain Commons consists of seven two-story apartment buildings and a separate community building with a kitchen, meeting space, offices, computer room, laundry facilities and a fenced-in playground.

There are 24 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and 16

three-bedroom units in the complex which is affordable to households earning at or below 30, 50 and 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

Eligible residents placed in the 17 apartments linked to supportive care will receive onsite services funded by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance through the Governor’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

Supportive services are provided by Oswego County Opportunities, co-developer of the property with Rochester’s Cornerstone Group.

One additional apartment is set aside for physically disabled tenants referred by ARISE Child and Family Service, Inc.

Roger Brandt, president, Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, said, “Several years ago, Cornerstone came to Oswego County, as we realized that there was a need for quality, energy-efficient, safe, affordable rental communities. Our partnership with Oswego County Opportunities has been excellent. We have developed a beautiful enclave of 56 apartments which are now housing families who have undoubtedly improved the quality of their homes. We appreciate the support

which the community has provided to us to carry out our plans.”

