OSWEGO, NY – Richard A Babbidge, 51, of Scriba, died Friday January 17, 2020, in Rochester General Hospital.

Richard was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of the late Daniel and Roberta Babbidge.

He had been a resident of the Scriba area since 2008.

Richard enjoyed farming and tending to and riding his horses with his wife, Cindy, and their grandchildren and children.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cindy Cooper of Scriba; and daughters, Rebecca Cooper of Parish, Hiedi Cooper of Oswego, and Virginia Cooper of Fulton.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Isiah, Thomas, Emma, Bentley and Adele; and his siblings, Georgia, Arthur, Daniel, Dannette and Kimberley.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his siblings, Jean, Sandra, and Alfred.

Calling hours will be Saturday January 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, NY.

Burial will be private.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...