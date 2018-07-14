Richard A. Clark, 81

FULTON, NY – Richard A. Clark, 81, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

He retired from Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. at the Oswego Steam Station after many years.

Dick was a member of Electrical Workers Local 478 in Oswego and the Iron Workers Local.

In his retirement years, he owned and operated D&K’s Auto Sales buying and selling cars and held a lifelong interest in cars and involved with auto racing in the local area.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-56 and was a member of the Marine Corps League, Merton R. Kemp Detachment: life member of V.F.W. Post 569; American Legion, Homer Russel Smith Post 587 all in Fulton and the Fulton Veterans’ Council.

Dick enjoyed his membership in Hiram Lodge 144 F&AM in Fulton; 32 Degree member of Valley of Syracuse Scottish Rite and Media Shriners in Watertown.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen McTurk Clark; and by a sister, Joanne Rowe.

Surviving are his children, Donald Bryant (Annette) of Richmond, Va., Richard Clark Jr. (Lynda) and William Clark (Elizabeth) all of Fulton and Kelly Watson (Mark) of Liverpool; grandchildren, Mallory and Lucas Clark and Kyle and Zachary Watson; brother, Robert Clark (Marie) of Georgia; and Linda Clark of Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with Masonic services at 6 p.m. and funeral services at 7 p.m.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway in Fulton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 569 or American Legion Post 587.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

