OSWEGO, NY – Richard A. Fader, 71, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019, at the Buffalo General Hospital in Buffalo, NY.

Born in Buffalo, he was a son of the late William and Mary Ellen (MacDonald) Fader and was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School, class of 1966.

He was employed with Horan Taxi in the 1970s and then by the city of Oswego where he worked for the Department of Public Works, where he retired from.

He was a member of Elks #271.

He was a avid rock hound and enjoyed astronomy.

He traveled and photographed numerous eclipses of the sun.

He also traveled to Cape Canaveral for space launches, including the first flight to the moon (Apollo 11) and the first shuttle launch (Columbia).

He enjoyed gardening and bird watching.

Surviving are two sisters, Elizabeth Comerford (James Demling) and Theresa (Timothy) Frey of Oswego and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Fader; and his stepfather, Walter Kielb.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd Church Oswego.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057.

He was a legend in his time, enjoyed life immensely and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

