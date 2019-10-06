OSWEGO, NY – Richard A. Meeks, 72, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

Born in Mexico, NY, he was a son of the late Forrest and Zirita (Bloodgood) Meeks and was a graduate of Mexico High School.

Mr. Meeks was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam from 1969-1970.

He attended Barber School in Syracuse and was employed with Nestles and bartended at the VFW #2320.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW #369 in Mexico, loved to play the drums in his younger years and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Surviving are his wife of 17 years, the former Debra Scheirer; four children, Patrick Robert of Mexico, Charles (Mary) Searor, Rhonda Parker and Melissa (Michael) Parker all of Oswego; two brothers, Forrest (Karen) Meeks of Mexico and Daniel Meeks of Lake Tahoe, California; a sister, Sherry Greer of Mexicol; four grandchildren, Nicholas Searor, Alyssa Searor, Emma Searor and Grace Taylor.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Donna Donovan Abulencia and Norene Avery.

Richard will be remembered as “a friend to all who knew him.”

Military graveside services will be held on Wednesday at noon at the Mexico Village Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mexico VFW #369, PO box 1001, Mexico, NY 13114 or the Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego NY 13126.

