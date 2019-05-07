Richard A. Popovich, 76

FULTON, NY – Richard (Rich) Anthony Popovich, 76, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

He was born on April 19, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a son to the late John and Jennie (Dzubinski) Popovich.

Rich worked as a supervisor for Miller Brewing Co., Fulton, eventually retiring after 25 years.

He couldn’t stay retired for long and started working again at Huhtamaki for 10 years, followed by Tessy Plastics for 8 years and had been currently employed for ADESA Auto Auctions.

Rich enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and most of all camping with his family.

He was predeceased by his step-son, John Bowen; step-daughter, Paula Bowen; and a grandson, Jonathan Tossi.

Rich is survived by his wife, Linda Smith Popovich; two children, Richard Popovich II and Robyn (Josh) Tossi; two step-children, Richard Bowen and Brandy (Matthew) Victory; grandson, Caleb Bowen (who he raised as a son); sister, Reva (Edward) Rettinger; grandchildren, Jaxyn and Justyn Tossi, Zachary, Adam and Emily Bowen, Caden and Collins Victory; along with several nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial with military honors will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Feeding America www.feedingamerica.org in Rich’s memory.

