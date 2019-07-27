Richard Colvin, 80

HANNIBAL, NY – Richard L. Colvin, 80, of Martville, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Born and lived in Martville, a son to the late Howard and Jennie Morrell Colvin.

He was employed for 47 years at Huhtamaki as the quality control manager.

Dick enjoyed square-dancing, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy Conroy Colvin; daughters, Sherri (Nelson) Metz, Bonnie (Frankie) Bartlett and Marie Kelly; grandchildren, Chris (Bobbie Jo) Bartlett, Erin (Dan) Hanczyk, Lesa (Chris) Hedlund and Shawn (Jen) Kelly; great-grandchildren, Jadah, Ryleigh, Lyla and Lily; several nieces, nephews; and his beloved dog, Addie.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the Martville United Methodist Church, 13729 Martville Cut Off Road, Martville, NY 13111 with burial at Martville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Martville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund C/O Cindy DeWolf, 155 Brown Road Hannibal, NY 13074.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

