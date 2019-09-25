HANNIBAL, NY – Richard “Randy” Wright, 59, of Sterling, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home in Palmyra.

He served in the United States Army from 1978-1980.

Randy was very family-oriented and loved his kids and grandkids.

He enjoyed reading and was known for his love of music, teaching himself to play the guitar.

Randy was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Rinda Longley Wright.

Surviving are his children, Joshua Wright, Rachael Lea (Joey) Yacono, Taylor Paul Wright and Sierra Raven Wright; daughter-in-law, Sara LaMonica; seven grandchildren; four siblings, Craig (Joann) Wright, Teresa (Andy) Malcott, Jeffrey Wright, Robin (Kevin) Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. – noon on Saturday, September 28, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, with a service to immediately follow.

A private burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Oswego County Humane Society https://oswegohumane.org/donations/ in Randy’s memory.

