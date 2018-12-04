FULTON, NY – Richard “Scott” Tice, 62, of Oswego, passed away on Monday December 3, 2018, at University Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness.

He was born in Oswego, to Richard and Dawn (Pelkey) Tice currently of Oswego.

He had remained a lifetime resident of Oswego.

Scott had worked at Nine Mile, Scriba, NY, as a nuclear operator for 30 years.

He was an active volunteer fireman with the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Fire Brigade with Nine Mile.

Scott was a Minetto volunteer fireman, past chief and a NYS fire instructor. He was also a trainer at Onondaga Community College, and at Nine Mile.

Scott was a past member of the Oswego County Hazmat Team.

He was a hard worker who enjoyed old cars and Scott was happiest riding his motorcycle or fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Jill J. Tice of Oswego; their two children: Jessica Cooley of Fulton and Benjamin C. Cooley of Tulsa, Okla.; three siblings: Kevin (Laurie) Tice of Oswego, Brett (Kathy) Tice of Oswego and Brandi (Dave) Engle of Oswego; 11 nieces and nephews: Amity (George) Kerr, Mandy Tice, Briane Tice, Meghan Tice, Sunny Tice, Miranda Tice, Maddie Engle and Morgan Engle, Taylor Tice, Cody Tice and Kevin Tice.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home.

Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126,

