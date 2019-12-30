Richland Man Arrested For Sexual Misconduct Involving A Goat

Richland, N.Y. – John H. Tibbles, 20, of 1664 Co. Rt. 2, Richland, was charged Monday, Dec. 23 with sexual misconduct with a goat following a complaint in the Town of Richland.

Tibbles was arraigned in the Town of Sandy Creek Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s office confirmed the goat did not belong to Tibbles.

Tibbles is accused of violating New York Penal Code 130.20, which includes engaging in sexual conduct with an animal or a human corpse. Sexual misconduct is a class A misdemeanor.

“Upon conviction of a Class “A” misdemeanor, a court may sentence an individual to a maximum of one year in jail or three years probation. In addition, a fine of up to $1,000 or twice the amount of the individual’s gain from the crime may be imposed,” according to the New York State Office of Mental Health.

Tibbles is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Orwell Court on Jan. 8.

