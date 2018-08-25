Richland Woman Dies In ATV Crash
Written by Contributor, Aug 25, 2018, Comments Off
OSWEGO – On Friday (August 24) at approximately 9:44 p.m., the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on County Route 2, approximately two miles west of County Route 17, in the town of Redfield.
The motor vehicle was a red Polaris ATV four-wheeler.
The ATV left the north side of the roadway at a curve in the road traveling up an embankment and then striking several trees.
The operator and sole passenger was identified as 52-year-old Diane L. Graham of Richland.
She was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital by Mcfee Ambulance.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, according to police.