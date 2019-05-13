FULTON, NY – Rick E. Lyboult, 65, of Oswego, passed away on Monday May 6, 2019, at home, with his family by his side.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and RC racecars, along with being a NASCAR fan.

He was also a member of the Oswego County ATV Club.

Rick was a “jack of all trades” handyman, who could fix almost everything.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Royce Lyboult Jr.

Rick will be forever loved by his wife of 19 years, Jeraldine Lyboult; daughter, Emily Lyboult; children, Ricki Jolliffe, James Jolliffe and Michael Jolliffe; step-children, Theresa Darrah and Shannon Darrah; sisters, Sheila Lyboult and Sye O’Neil; brother, James Lyboult; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 16, from noon to 2 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

To leave condolences, please visit, fosterfuneralhome.com.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...