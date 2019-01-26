OSWEGO, NY – Rickie N. Clements 60, of Oswego, died Thursday January 24, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Gene and Lillian (Hanreck) Peiropan.

Rickie was a devoted homemaker and a jack of all trades.

She was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force.

Rickie was predeceased by her daughter, Nena.

She is survived by her children, Nicole, Victoria, Sidney and Mickey.

She is also survived by her siblings, Karen and Dean; along with her 15 grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Inc., 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

