Riley 6th Graders Participate in Surprise ‘Snowball Fight’

OSWEGO – Charles E. Riley Elementary sixth graders were nervous as principal Dr. Linda Doty recently called all three classrooms down to the school’s all-purpose room to talk about winter fun expectations.

Dr. Doty and the entire sixth grade team surprised the students with the ONLY time snowballs can be thrown at school.

The soft, fake snowballs were thrown, and the staff members even got in on the fun!

The surprise for the sixth graders is an annual tradition Dr. Doty hosts to remind students to not to forget to have a little fun as they mature, grow and ready to enter Oswego Middle School.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...