; Riley Elementary Captain’s Choir Performs At College Jazz Festival

OSWEGO – Some of Oswego City School District’s youngest and most talented singers recently performed at the LeMoyne College Jazz Festival.

The second annual event for Charles E. Riley Elementary School’s honor choir, now named Captain’s Choir, brought the elementary group to perform amongst some of the area’s most talented high school ensembles from throughout the state.

CER Captain’s Choir Director Ceara Windhausen said the exciting opportunity also enabled the students to “work with famous jazz artists from all over the world.”

“That teaches them to work toward a common goal of success,” she said. “It lets them see what the possibilities are for them outside of Oswego and to then bring their experiences back to our community to help it be a more vibrant place.”

The CER group performed two numbers: “Bye Bye Blackbird” and “Route 66.”

Well behaved and well prepared during the 2017 jazz festival, WIndhausen said her students were invited back to perform at the 2018 festival by her former high school choral director Carol Jacobe, who is now on the faculty at LeMoyne.

Windhausen commended all Captain’s Choir participants for their hard work and dedication from choir tryouts to practices and attending additional special events.

Students were selected for the Captain’s Choir based on a solo and sight-reading performances for her. They, too, were asked to write a short essay on what they believed they could contribute to the group. She also said a requirement is the young singers balance their academics with extracurriculars.

