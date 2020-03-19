Riley Elementary Hosts Family Wellness Night

OSWEGO – The 2020 Charles E. Riley Elementary Family Wellness Night was a huge hit amongst students and their families, as they worked through a group scavenger hunt and learned tips and tricks to remain healthy.

Families visited stations in the all-purpose room and gymnasium to soak up information about CER’s physical education program, overall safety from the Oswego Police Department, fitness fun from the Oswego YMCA, oral hygiene from Dr. Kearns’ dental office, green-light food and drink from Oswego County Health, strength and fitness from Burger Karate, mindfulness of art instruction with CER art teacher Rebecca Woods, nutritional health from Oswego County WIC and overall health and wellness from Oswego Health.

OPD officer Charlie Searor had completed several dozen push-ups and other fitness challenges alongside CER students as fellow officer Thomas Grover (who oversees the school’s DARE program), helped with child safety identification cards. At other stations, students enjoyed pedaling a stationary bike which powered a blender to make smoothies, complimentary oral hygiene items and fun small prizes for answering various trivia questions.

At the end of the night, several students took home gift baskets because many businesses and school supporters donated gift cards, games, books and various items to promote additional ways for families to engage in wellness.

