Riley Elementary Kindergartners Perform Stone Soup Rock Opera

OSWEGO – Kindergarten students at Charles E. Riley Elementary School brought their best air guitars and sweet dance moves to their recent Stone Soup rock opera performance.

The creative show attracted more than 100 attendees who joined in on the song and dance fun, which also helped CER’s kindergartners highlight their academic progress with the alphabet, rhyming, repetition, sharing, teambuilding and bringing joy to those around them.

Students in all three kindergarten classrooms were guided by their teachers through each spoken cue, song and dance as the story of how villagers shared with one another and enjoyed a stone soup feast.

Featured songs included “Alphabet Soup,” “Overture,” “Rock This Town,” “We Will Rock You” and a variety of additional pieces.

Following the performance, students, parents and special guests gathered together to enjoy stone soup, bread and juice or water, as they also discussed pride, gratitude and a job well done.

