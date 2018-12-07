Riley Elementary School’s Holiday Fair Set Saturday

OSWEGO – A unique holiday community event will be held at Riley Elementary School in Oswego from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 8.

The second annual Charles E. Riley Home and School Community Vendor Fair is even bigger and better than the inaugural event.

There will be a variety of local businesses and organizations and plenty of interactive opportunities for youngsters.

Chairperson Laura Ruggio said, “Our hope is to make this an annual event that can raise money to help improve our students experience while at school in a manner that brings our community together. The money raised from this event will be used to cover various expenses that are not covered within the school’s annual budget.”

Already registered for this year’s event are:

Sandy’s Homemade Designs, Pure Romance Beauty Goods, Sally Wagner Embroidered Fleece, Hempworx ,JAM’s Books- Usborne, Thirty One, Essentially My Style, Perfectly Posh, Pampered Chef, Chalk Couture, The Brass Elephant and The Siren Sisters Pearls.

Additional vendors include Victory Transformation Center, Tastefully Simple, LulaRoe, Wakaya ,Herblife, Tammy Holland Crafts, Neal’s Yard Remedies, Mastor Pryors, Young Living Essential Oils, The Great Outdoors RV Sales, Rogue Photography, Personalized Ornaments with Connie Stauring, Scentsy, Legging Army, Color Street, Clever Container, Homemade Shirts & More, Niki Perkins, Traveling Vineyard Wine Guide, Catherine Loomis Crafts, Girl Scouts Recruiting Council, Norwex, Catie Furletti Crafts and Lilla Rose.

Ruggio said, “We will also be joined by Brooke’s Books. This program is run by a fifth grade student at Riley School. She attends events and hands out books and other literary materials for free with the intent of contributing in a positive way to the community by increasing literacy awareness.”

Also, the Oswego Police Department will be there.

Girl Scout Troop 60738 will be attending and providing a free craft for kids to do while at the event.

Also available to the kids and new this year will be “The Street to Santa”! This interactive hallway will provide several holiday activities for kids to do free of charge.

Some actives include cookie decorating, holiday crafts and more.

There might even be some elves and a Santa sighting.

“This event is a three-tier event, meaning we will have three major areas of focus. These areas are vendors, informational tables, and community outreach. Our hope for this event is to draw as many people from our community as possible, not just our Riley School family. We will have things for kids to do, as well as shopping for the adults and information regarding how people can get involved with the community,” Ruggio explained. “We have collected more than $2,000 worth of raffle items that will be displayed in our raffle area. Finally, we will be selling chances to win a 55-inch Smart TV that will go home with someone at the end of the event.

Concessions include hot cocoa, water, candy, popcorn and pizza from GJP Oswego as well as baked goods and more.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...