Riley Students to Grow With New Garden

OSWEGO – Several Charles E. Riley Elementary School students are budding gardeners.

Thanks to the efforts of first grade teacher Terry Stacy, CER students are now able to explore healthy eating options and grow some of their own food in the school’s new garden.

The efforts were made possible after Stacy wrote a grant with the Oswego City School District to connect the school with the county-wide Healthy Highway program.

The CER garden was constructed in the summer, and first grade and primary classrooms will grow seeds and seedings during the winter before transplantation occurs in the spring.

Stacy said all involved CER teachers will connect the garden to the science learning standards.

