Riley Teams Advance To Oswego City School District Book Battle

OSWEGO – Two fifth and sixth grade Battle of the Books teams went head-to-head during the recent Charles E. Riley Elementary School building battle, but it was the “Riley Rocking Readers” that came out victorious.

The quick, friendly competition put the “Riley Rocking Readers” up against “The Fab Four.”

Each team’s members worked together to discuss answers to 16 detailed questions asked about each of the 10 books required to be read as part of the Battle of the Books. The students did their best to answer questions about which book had a quest to live in all states and a character see grass for the first time, among others.

All competitors were stumped over just a couple of questions, all asked by library media specialist Molly Clark.

Fifth grade teacher Nestor Aviles helped keep time, as the teams only had 30 seconds to write down the correct author and title to each question.

For their efforts, all participants received a medal and certificate. “Riley Rocking Readers” team members of fifth-graders Leonard Lin, Lucas Crannell and Marbielynn Concepcion also advanced to the Oswego City School District Battle of the Books, where they competed amongst their fifth- and sixth-grade peers from OCSD’s other elementary schools.

Advancement to the district battle was also celebrated by the “3rd Grade Thinkers” team, which included Aaliyah Turner, Alyssa Britt and Lindsay Colasurdo.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...