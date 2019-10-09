Riley UPK Students Learn All About Apples

OSWEGO – The youngest students at Charles E. Riley Elementary School received the sweetest lesson as they attended a recent field trip to Greco Family Farm and Orchards.

Students in both the morning and afternoon Universal Pre-Kindergarten classes visited the orchard after they were introduced to the letter “A,” learned all about the fall season and discussed all activities related to apples.

Each student in teacher Kelly Maliszewski’s morning UPK class made paper hats reflective of Johnny Appleseed as they walked through the orchard, where they selected two apples each.

Maliszewski said the apples would be used for homemade applesauce and apple stamp creations.

“I love apples!” said Channing Polzack, as he took a big bite of his shiny, red apple.

The students also used the visit to review their senses as they felt the apples, tasted the apples, smelled the apples and looked for the best apples to pick.

They also enjoyed a hay ride and visited with some of the animals on the farm during their visit.

