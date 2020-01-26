FULTON. NY – Rita E. Forbes, 85, of Volney, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late William and Marie Kennedy.

Rita worked as a telephone operator for Alltel in Fulton.

She enjoyed reading and loved searching for antiques with her husband, Chuck.

Rita was predeceased by her daughter, Cindy Delaney.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Forbes; children, Sharon (Wayne) June, Mark (Louella) Forbes and Tammy (Dana) Lejune; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

There will be no calling hours.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate in Rita’s memory.

