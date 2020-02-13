HANNIBAL, NY – Rita H. Wolfe, 86, of Martville, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, following a courageous battle with several health issues.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to the late William and Marion Ames Hartnett.

She worked as quality control at Durkee Foods and other manufacturing companies.

Rita enjoyed crocheting and watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Price is Right and In the Kitchen with David.

She was also an avid collector of cookbooks, Precious Moments, Christmas ornaments and dogs.

Rita will be remembered for her love of cooking and instructing others how to cook.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Michael Wolfe Sr.; infant son, Stephen Michael Wolfe; another son, Steve Wolfe; daughter, Roberta Joan Huse; and her sister, Barbara Jean Knowlton.

Surviving are her seven children, Carlene (Paul) VanScoyk, Joanne (Jack) Kline, Patricia Seeber, Raymond Wolfe, John Wolfe, Larry (Maureen) Wolfe and Rita (Vincent) Stanley; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal with a service to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ in Rita’s memory.

