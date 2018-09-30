Rita Larkin Bogardus, 67

FULTON, NY – Rita Larkin Bogardus, 67, of Fulton, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family and friends, after a brief battle with ALS.

She was born September 14, to the late Thomas and Rita Larkin in Fulton.

Rita was an active athletic supporter as a member of the Fulton Wrestling Club and supported Fulton athletics throughout her lifetime.

She was a member of the Harmony Acres Riding Club and enjoyed her horses and riding with her friends.

Rita was employed 23 years by McDonald’s, in Fulton, as a manager, where she was known as “Mama Boggey.”

She retired recently only due to her illness.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of 46 years, James Bogardus; six children, Laurel (Jamie LeBlanc) Cole, Jamie (Bryan) Tanner, Shayne (Jessica) Bogardus, Zachary (Margaux) Bogardus, Mathew (Chelsea) Bogardus and Mark (Denise) Burdick; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight siblings: Sister Patricia Larkin, Michael (Blanche) Larkin, Mary (Craig) Trude, Thomas (Debbie) Larkin, Paul Larkin, Mark (Lisa) Larkin, Susan (Robert) Smith and Ann (Erroll) Smith; as well as many, many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 4.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ALS Foundation, Upstate New York Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090 in Rita’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...