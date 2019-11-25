Ritchie Announces $50,000 To Improve Hastings Wastewater Treatment System

State Senator Patty Ritchie is announcing she has secured $50,000 to help the Town of Hastings upgrade its municipal wastewater treatment system.

Funding secured by Senator Ritchie allowed the town to replace two pumps that had been placed out of commission.

The pumps are critical in moving material to the inside of the treatment plant.

“Reliable wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to a community’s economy and the quality of life of its residents,” said Senator Ritchie. “I am pleased to have provided this funding, which will help ensure the Town of Hastings has clean water for residents and businesses, both old and new.”

“The town of Hastings wants nothing more than to improve the quality of life for all those who live and work here,” said Hastings Town Supervisor Tony Bush. “Senator Ritchie clearly understands the needs of communities such as ours, and we cannot thank her enough for all she does.”

This project is just one of several ways Senator Ritchie has supported in an effort to improve quality of life in the town of Hastings.

In recent years, she has secured funding benefiting the local fire department and library, as well as sponsored numerous no-cost waste tire collection events to help eliminate breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

