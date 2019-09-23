Ritchie Attends Hearing To Discuss Rural Broadband Access

State Senator Patty Ritchie took part in a special joint New York State Senate and Assembly public hearing in Albany recently.

The hearing was to discuss ways the legislature can make high-speed internet more available to rural areas of the state, including Central and Northern New York.

Senator Ritchie, who is a member of the Senate’s Rural Resources Commission, heard testimony from stakeholders from across the state on how expanded broadband can help their specific business or industry not only succeed, but grow.

“Although progress has been made, we must continue to invest in the rural corners of our state to expand access to broadband,” Senator Ritchie said.

“It is my hope that my colleagues and I will take the testimony we heard Tuesday and identify ways we can ensure our rural communities are getting the high-speed internet access they need,” she added.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...