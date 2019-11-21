Ritchie-Barclay Bill Providing Parish Access To Municipal Water Signed Into Law

PARISH – A bill sponsored by Senator Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Will Barclay to provide the Oswego County town and village of Parish access to municipal water was signed into law by Governor Cuomo Wednesday.

Because the town and village of Parish do not have the ability to provide municipal water, residents are forced to use wells.

Recently, this has presented a series of serious issues—including wells testing positive for lead and arsenic, as well as others that dried up during the summer months.

The town is considering the steps necessary to create a new water district now that the Onondaga County Water Authority would be allowed to take over and provide water to residents in the district.

Through this new law, the town now has the ability to approve the OCWA as its new provider.

Once officially approved, the Authority will begin the process of providing municipal water to Parish.

“I am thrilled the people of Parish will now have access to one of the most basic of needs—fresh, clean water,” Senator Ritchie said. “In addition to that, Parish will also have the ability to use fire hydrants to fight fires, which not only increases the safety of residents, but also lowers their homeowner insurance costs.”

“I am pleased to learn the Governor signed this bill to allow the residents of Parish access to clean water. Access to clean drinking water is a priority for any household and allowing OCWA to facilitate this for homeowners will help to improve the quality of life in Parish and will help more people to stay and raise their families here,” Assemblyman Barclay added.

Water District No. 1 is the first of what the town hopes will be several new water districts created to cover the entire town and eventually, get municipal water to every single resident.

