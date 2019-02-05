Ritchie Boosts Future Of Local Libraires

In an effort to strengthen libraries across Central and Northern New York, State Senator Patty Ritchie announces she has secured $146,500 in special state funding to help support our local libraries.
Funds secured by Senator Ritchie will allow libraries across the region to make upgrades to their facilities, improve technology and expand offerings for patrons.
“Libraries play a critical role in educating and enriching our local communities by not only offering the latest bestselling books, but also by hosting educational events, providing job searching resources and much more,” said Senator Ritchie. “I am pleased to deliver this funding, which will help make the services offered at our local libraries even better for the countless people who visit them.”
“Local libraries across our region are serving as a critical resource for not only our children, but for people of all ages. The services and programs they offer are in high demand, but without assistance they would not exist,” North Country Library System Director Susan Mitchell said. “Year after year, Senator Ritchie has provided the support and leadership that truly allows our libraries to make a true, positive impact in the communities they serve.”
“From upgrading buildings and technology, to buying new books and creating new programs for the community, this funding will allow local libraries to complete the projects or initiatives they have wanted to get done, but just could not afford,” said Meg Backus, Director of the Northern New York Library Network. “We continue to be amazed at the support Senator Ritchie provides our local libraries, allowing them to enrich the lives of everyone they serve.”
Libraries receiving a share of the funding from Senator Ritchie include:
Jefferson County:
Adams Free Library
Adams Center Free Library
Bodman Memorial Library
Brownville Glen Park Library
Cape Vincent Community Library
Carthage Free Library
Crosby Public Library
Depauville Free Library
Dexter Free Library
East Hounsfield Free Library
Ellisburg Free Library
Evans Mills Public Library
Hawn Memorial Library
Hay Memorial Library
Henderson Free Library
Lyme Free Library
Macsherry Library
Mannsville Free Library
Orleans Free Library
Philomathean Free Library
Rodman Public Library
Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library
Theresa Free Library
Thousand Islands Park Library
Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library
North Country Library System
Oswego County:
Annie Porter Ainsworth Memorial Library
Central Square Library
Cogswell Free Library
Fulton Public Library
Hannibal Free Library
Mexico Public Library
Oswego Public Library
Parish Public Library
Phoenix Public Library
Pulaski Public Library
Williamstown Library
St. Lawrence County:
Canton Free Library
Hammond Free Library
Hepburn Library of Edwards
Hepburn Library of Hermon
Hepburn Library of Lisbon
Hepburn Library of Madrid
Hepburn Library of Waddington
Heuvelton Free Library
Morley Library (Branch of Canton)
Morristown Public Library
Northern New York Library Network (NNLN)
Ogdensburg Public Library
Reading Room Association of Gouverneur
Rensselaer Falls Library (Branch of Canton)
Richville Free Library
