Ritchie Boosts Future Of Local Libraires

In an effort to strengthen libraries across Central and Northern New York, State Senator Patty Ritchie announces she has secured $146,500 in special state funding to help support our local libraries.

Funds secured by Senator Ritchie will allow libraries across the region to make upgrades to their facilities, improve technology and expand offerings for patrons.

“Libraries play a critical role in educating and enriching our local communities by not only offering the latest bestselling books, but also by hosting educational events, providing job searching resources and much more,” said Senator Ritchie. “I am pleased to deliver this funding, which will help make the services offered at our local libraries even better for the countless people who visit them.”

“Local libraries across our region are serving as a critical resource for not only our children, but for people of all ages. The services and programs they offer are in high demand, but without assistance they would not exist,” North Country Library System Director Susan Mitchell said. “Year after year, Senator Ritchie has provided the support and leadership that truly allows our libraries to make a true, positive impact in the communities they serve.”

“From upgrading buildings and technology, to buying new books and creating new programs for the community, this funding will allow local libraries to complete the projects or initiatives they have wanted to get done, but just could not afford,” said Meg Backus, Director of the Northern New York Library Network. “We continue to be amazed at the support Senator Ritchie provides our local libraries, allowing them to enrich the lives of everyone they serve.”

Libraries receiving a share of the funding from Senator Ritchie include:

Jefferson County:

Adams Free Library

Adams Center Free Library

Bodman Memorial Library

Brownville Glen Park Library

Cape Vincent Community Library

Carthage Free Library

Crosby Public Library

Depauville Free Library

Dexter Free Library

East Hounsfield Free Library

Ellisburg Free Library

Evans Mills Public Library

Hawn Memorial Library

Hay Memorial Library

Henderson Free Library

Lyme Free Library

Macsherry Library

Mannsville Free Library

Orleans Free Library

Philomathean Free Library

Rodman Public Library

Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library

Theresa Free Library

Thousand Islands Park Library

Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library

North Country Library System

Oswego County:

Annie Porter Ainsworth Memorial Library

Central Square Library

Cogswell Free Library

Fulton Public Library

Hannibal Free Library

Mexico Public Library

Oswego Public Library

Parish Public Library

Phoenix Public Library

Pulaski Public Library

Williamstown Library

St. Lawrence County:

Canton Free Library

Hammond Free Library

Hepburn Library of Edwards

Hepburn Library of Hermon

Hepburn Library of Lisbon

Hepburn Library of Madrid

Hepburn Library of Waddington

Heuvelton Free Library

Morley Library (Branch of Canton)

Morristown Public Library

Northern New York Library Network (NNLN)

Ogdensburg Public Library

Reading Room Association of Gouverneur

Rensselaer Falls Library (Branch of Canton)

Richville Free Library

