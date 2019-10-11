Ritchie Delivers Funds To Help Local Fire Departments

State Senator Patty Ritchie is announcing she has delivered $95,000 in state funding that has helped support fire departments across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties.

The funding has allowed 18 different departments to purchase turnout gear, thermal imaging cameras, communication systems and other equipment vital to improving firefighter safety and efficiency.

“Every time a call comes in, our firefighters are putting their lives at risk when they respond and the importance of their efforts to protecting our communities cannot be overstated,” said Senator Ritchie. “This funding will allow departments to purchase the equipment needed to respond to all types of emergencies safely and efficiently. I am proud to support our area’s firefighters and thank them for the work they do to protect all of us here in Central and Northern New York.”

Departments receiving a share of the funding include:

Oswego County:

Altmar Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Cleveland Fire Department, Inc.

Constantia Volunteer Fire Department

Hastings Fire Department

Orwell Fire Department

Pennellville Volunteer Fire Department

Redfield Volunteer Fire Department

Richland Fire Department

Sandy Creek Volunteer Fire Department

West Amboy Volunteer Fire Department

Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department

Enterprise Company No.1 of Phoenix

Jefferson County:

Redwood Volunteer Fire Department

St. Lawrence County:

Morley Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Ogdensburg Fire Department, Inc.

Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Inc.

Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

“The Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department thanks Senator Ritchie for this funding, which will outfit our firefighters in new, safer turnout gear,” Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Greg Herrmann said. “Volunteer departments need as much help as they can get these days. It makes our jobs much easier to know people like Senator Ritchie support us and what we do for our town.”

This funding continues Senator Ritchie’s efforts to assist the efforts of local emergency responders to protect our communities.

Earlier this year she announced she had secured $95,000 for law enforcement agencies throughout the region she represents.

