Ritchie Encourages Students To Tale Part In Thanksgiving Day Creative Celebration As the Thanksgiving h

liday approaches, State Senator Patty Ritchie is encouraging young students to show their creativity when answering the question, “What are you thankful for?”

Senator Ritchie is hosting a special program for students in kindergarten through 6th grades, where they can write an original poem, essay or create artwork to express what they are thankful for in the past year.

Senator Ritchie will then post each submission to her website, www.ritchie.nysenate.gov, and provide each student will a special certificate as well.

“Year after year, I am so impressed with the artwork, poems and essays submitted as part of my annual ‘Thanksgiving Day Creative Celebration’ program,” said Senator Ritchie. “It’s incredibly heartwarming to see young people express what they are thankful for during this special time of year and I again encourage students in grades kindergarten through 6th to show me what they’re thankful for by participating in this program.”

When a child has finished his or her creative work, it, or a photo of it, can be submitted—via jpeg or PDF format—via Senator Ritchie’s website at www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

Teachers may submit entries from their students as well. Submissions are due November 25.

