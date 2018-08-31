Ritchie: ‘Fight The Bite’ By Eliminating Waste Tires At Free Recycling Events

In an effort to stop the spread of disease-carrying mosquitoes and clean up our region, State Senator Patty Ritchie is encouraging residents in Oswego, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties to take part in her upcoming no-cost tire disposal events.

“It’s estimated that a single waste tire can act as breeding ground for as many as one million mosquitoes, which carry deadly diseases, like EEE and West Nile,” said Senator Patty Ritchie. “One of the most important steps we can take toward protecting ourselves is eliminating places, like waste tires, that hold standing water and provide mosquitoes with a place to breed. I am hopeful residents take advantage of this opportunity to not only clean up our region, but also dramatically cut down on the public health threat presented by mosquitoes.”

Earlier this week, the New York State Department of Health announced two additional samples of mosquitoes collected at Toad Harbor Swamp in Oswego County tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.

This summer, nearly a dozen samples from the area have tested positive, along with one sample of West Nile virus. All samples were collected from the same area, prior to aerial spraying done on August 20.

Details of Senator Ritchie’s no-cost tire disposal events, which are being made possible through state budget funding she secured, are as follows:

Oswego County

September 15, 8 a.m. to noon

Pulaski Transfer Station (100 County Route 2A)

Oswego Transfer Station (700 East Seneca Street)

Hastings Transfer Station (1391 US Route 11)

Hannibal Transfer Station (1167 County Route 7)

Bristol Hill Transfer Station (3125 NYS Route 3)

September 22, 8 a.m. to noon

Pulaski Transfer Station (100 County Route 2A)

Oswego Transfer Station (700 East Seneca Street)

Hastings Transfer Station (1391 US Route 11)

Hannibal Transfer Station (1167 County Route 7)

Bristol Hill Transfer Station (3125 NYS Route 3)

Jefferson County

September 15, 8 a.m. to noon

Jefferson County Highway Department (21897 County Route 190 Watertown)

September 22, 8 a.m. to noon

Town of Adams Highway Department (13269 Victory Lane, Adams Center)

St. Lawrence County

September 22, 8 a.m. to noon

Canton: Human Resource Building (80 State Highway 310)

September 29, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Ogdensburg Transfer Station (522 County Route 28A)

Residents are invited to dispose of up to eight tires for free at each event, and tires on rims will be accepted.

Please note: in Jefferson and Oswego counties, tractor tires will be accepted, but must be cut into quarters.

Senator Ritchie’s 2018 no-cost tire disposal events continue her efforts to stop the spread of mosquito borne illnesses.

Since 2013, roughly 80,000 waste tires have been recycled through similar events – helping to eliminate breeding ground for millions of mosquitoes.

For more tips on protecting yourself and your loved ones from mosquitoes and other disease carrying insects, like ticks, visit www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

