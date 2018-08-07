Ritchie Helps Strengthen Libraries Across Central, Northern New York

Chair of the New York State Senate Select Committee on Libraries State Senator Patty Ritchie is announcing seven libraries across the region will receive nearly $300,000 in state funding to enhance their infrastructure and allow them to better serve our communities.

“Across our region, we see libraries doing their absolute best to provide guests with the information and educational resources they need,” Senator Ritchie said. “Many of our libraries need basic upgrades to accommodate users with disabilities, become energy efficient and keep up with the growing demands for new technology. Knowing how important libraries are to our communities, I am proud to have helped advocate for this funding in the state budget and I am excited to see what these upgrades will mean for communities across our region.”

The libraries receiving funding in Senator Ritchie’s district are as follows:

Oswego County:

Fulton Public Library – $4,971 to install energy efficient lights

Williamstown Library – $7,127 to replace the roof and install insulation

Jefferson County:

Carthage Free Library – $25,862 to construct a parking lot

Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library – $50,841 for interior renovations

St. Lawrence County:

Canton Free Library – $9,934 for lighting improvements and HVAC upgrades

Morristown Public Library – $135,725 for interior work on a building addition

Ogdensburg Public Library – $56,551 to install gutters and replace a retaining wall, as well as doors

This funding was awarded through a $24 million capital fund appropriation in the 2017 State Budget for construction and renovation of public libraries and public library systems in New York State.

Recently, Senator Ritchie successfully advocated for record funding in the new state budget for libraries, including the first increase in operating aid in three years and more than doubling funds available for long-needed construction and expansion of individual libraries across the state.

The new spending plan restored $4 million in cuts originally proposed by the Governor, and added an additional $1 million in operating support, the first year-to-year increase in three years.

In addition, it adds $20 million above what the Governor originally proposed for capital construction at individual libraries, for a total of $34 million in funding.

Recipients of the funding will be announced next summer.

