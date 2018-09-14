Ritchie: Mark Your Calendars For Free Senior Health, Wellness Fairs

State Senator Patty Ritchie is encouraging seniors throughout Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties to mark their calendars for her annual Senior Health and Wellness Fairs.

Taking place in October, the free events, which are being cohosted by the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, will feature various exhibitors offering health screenings, wellness tips, flu shots (available with your Medicare or insurance ID), live entertainment and more.

In addition, attendees will also receive a free lunch prepared by local BOCES students.

“The key to a long, healthy life is being proactive and knowing what steps you can take to improve your well-being as you age,” said Senator Ritchie. “Through these annual events, our region’s aging population will be able to speak with providers, receive screenings and tap into wellness resources. I’m looking forward to welcoming seniors to these free events, and providing them with opportunities to improve their health.”

Details of Senator Ritchie’s Senior Health and Wellness Fairs are as follows:

Oswego County

Date: Thursday, October 11

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Oswego County Highway Facility, 31 Shaad Drive, Scriba, NY 13126.

St. Lawrence County

Date: Tuesday, October 2

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Richard Lockwood Civic Center, 141 W River St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Jefferson County

Date: Friday, October 5th

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Jefferson Community College McVean Student Center Gymnasium, 1220 Coffeen Street, Watertown, NY 13601

In addition to exhibitors, each fair will offer attendees an opportunity to safely dispose of expired or unwanted prescription drugs.

There will also be free or reduced transportation to and from each event.

Specific details on the times and routes will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information on the fairs and to pre-register for the event, please visit www.ritchie.nysenate.gov or call (315) 782-3418.

