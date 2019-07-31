Ritchie Secured Grant to Help Festival Market its Music, Food and Fun

OSWEGO – As Oswego’s 32nd annual Harborfest kicked off recently, State Senator Patty Ritchie announced she has secured funding to help promote the four-day event, which was expected to attract more than 100,000 people to the Port City.

Senator Ritchie’s $10,000 grant was used by festival organizers to promote the event, and its numerous musical acts, including headliner Smash Mouth, local food stands, fun attractions and games for the kids and of course, one of the best fireworks displays in the entire state.

“When planning a special event such as Harborfest, marketing is key,” said Senator Ritchie who was on hand for the Harborfest kick-off event.

“It is especially important this year, as our shoreline communities that rely on tourism continue to struggle with flooding. I am pleased to have secured this grant, which will help attract even more visitors to this exciting event and am hopeful this year’s Harborfest will be the biggest and best yet.”

“Harborfest is one of those special weekends where families can not only come enjoy some good fun, great food and tremendous music, but also enjoy the awe of our fireworks show. We cannot thank Senator Ritchie enough for making sure we are able to increase awareness of Harborfest and ensure the entire Oswego community reaps the benefits,” Harborfest Executive Director Peter Myles said.

