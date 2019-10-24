Ritchie Secures $125,000 For Altmar Volunteer Fire Department

ALTMAR – State Senator Patty Ritchie announces she has secured $125,000 in funding for the Altmar Volunteer Fire Department, an investment that will improve community safety and help local firefighters do their jobs more efficiently.

Funding secured by Senator Ritchie helped the department to purchase a like-new, 2006 Pierce rescue/pumper truck from a paid department in Pennsylvania.

The new truck has already been used in more than two dozen calls since it arrived in Altmar.

“Our volunteer firefighters give of the time—and put their lives on the line—to protect our communities,” said Senator Ritchie. “It’s only right that they have the best equipment possible so they can do their jobs safely, and efficiently. That’s why I am so pleased to assist the Altmar Volunteer Fire Department with the purchase of their new truck.”

“The safety of our residents, our employees, our visitors and ourselves is our foremost priority,” Altmar Volunteer Fire Chief Carl Holcomb said. “This grant helps ensure that our volunteers can safely and efficiently respond to a call, do their jobs to the best of their ability and return home to their families. We cannot thank Senator Ritchie enough for her efforts to make this happen.”

Announcement of the funding continues Senator Ritchie’s efforts to help fire departments throughout Oswego County purchase vitally important equipment.

Previously, she helped the city of Fulton Fire Department obtain a new ladder truck after one of its ladder trucks had been placed out of service, leaving them with just one operational engine.

