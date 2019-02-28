Ritchie Secures Funding To Enhance In-School Drug Prevention Efforts

State Senator Patty Ritchie announced she has secured $50,000 to help enhance in-school drug prevention efforts in Jefferson and Oswego counties.

The funding will allow schools to provide students with both educational programs and support systems.

“Whether it be a parent or loved one fighting the battle, or pressure to start down that path themselves, far too often, our children are faced with difficult situations when it comes to drugs and addiction,” Senator Ritchie said. “I am so pleased to provide this funding to two programs that have already helped countless students. Through this support, even more young people will be able to learn about the dangers of drugs and receive the guidance they need to say ‘no.’”

In Oswego County, $30,000 of the funding secured by Senator Ritchie will go to CiTi BOCES to further anti-drug abuse counseling and education programs in local schools.

CiTi BOCES works with Farnham Family Services in Oswego County to help administer in-school programs.

In Jefferson County, $20,000 in funding will help Pivot, the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County, expand its “Student Assistance Program,” which places highly trained addiction professionals in schools to provide support for students struggling with drug abuse and related issues.

“The funding provided by Senator Ritchie will help us expand our reach in Jefferson County to even more students, and provide them with even more information on drug abuse. It will allow us to support our children and get even further ahead of this battle,” Pivot Executive Director Bill Bowman said.

“We can no longer look at our children and tell them to ‘Just say no.’ The grip of abuse in the lives of our youth is too strong. We can make a true impact by growing our in-school prevention programs and offering support that is even more personal to our students. That is something Senator Ritchie clearly understands and we cannot thank her enough for joining us in this fight,” CiTi BOCES Superintendent Christopher Todd said.

In recent years, schools have been forced to scale-back or even eliminate anti-drug programs due to budget constraints.

In her time as a State Senator, Senator Ritchie has secured more than $250,000 to help keep these programs alive.

